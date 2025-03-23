Scientology cult accused of intimidating UK critics

And other religion- and cult news items, Sunday, March 23, 2025
From time to time we highlight some of the news items we post to the Religion News Blog timeline at Bluesky. Join us there for more news about religions, cults, spiritual abuse, and related issues.
- Church of Scientology accused of intimidating UK critics [Also at Archive.Today],
Campaigners face online attacks, claims of criminality and complaints to employers. The Church says it’s the victim
Shanti Das, The Observer, March 23, 2025 (Note: The Observer is a British newspaper published on Sundays and sister paper to The Guardian and The Guardian Weekly.)
#hategroups #scientology #cults
This is nothing new: The destructive Scientology cult has a long, ongoing history of hate- and harassment activities.
- Exposing 764: On the trail of an extremist ‘cult’ of online predators
“764” is a global cult of online predators — many are teenagers targeting vulnerable children. They coerce minors to self-harm and have even plotted acts of mass violence. Police are struggling to contain what’s being called a growing terror threat.
The Fifth Estate (CBC) via YouTube. March 24, 2025
#hategroups #cults
See also:
- 764 (Organization), Wikipedia – “a decentralized and transnational sextortion network that is reportedly adjacent to the Order of Nine Angles, a right-wing Satanist terror network.”
- Member Of Violent 764 Terror Network Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison For Sexually Exploiting a Child, Press Release, US Department of Justics, November 27, 2024
- There Are Dark Corners of the Internet. Then There’s 764
A global network of violent predators is hiding in plain sight, targeting children on major platforms, grooming them, and extorting them to commit horrific acts of abuse.
Ali Winston, WIRED, May 13, 2024
- 764: The Intersection of Terrorism, Violent Extremism, and Child Sexual Exploitation, Marc-André Argentino, Barrett G and M.B. Tyler, Global Network on Extremism & Technology, January 19, 2024
- The Trump administration is descending into authoritarianism [Also at Archive.Today]
From media to culture and the arts to the refusal to abide by court orders, we’re nearing ‘Defcon 1 for our democracy’, experts say
David Smith, The Guardian, March 22, 2025
#hategroups #cults #trumpcult