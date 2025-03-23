Scientology cult accused of intimidating UK critics

Sunday March 23, 2025 Religion News Briefs

And other religion- and cult news items, Sunday, March 23, 2025

From time to time we highlight some of the news items we post to the Religion News Blog timeline at Bluesky. Join us there for more news about religions, cults, spiritual abuse, and related issues.

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Religion News Blog posted this on Sunday March 23, 2025.
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