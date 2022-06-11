Convicted sexual abuser, cult leader and polygamist Daniel Ambash, who was serving a 26-year-sentence in the Ayalon Prison in Ramle, died suddenly on Friday morning, Israel Prison Service (IPS) Spokesperson’s Unit announced.
Dubbed the head of the “Jerusalem cult,” Ambash was indicted on 18 out of 20 criminal charges back in 2013, including possession under slavery conditions, cruel treatment of minors, false imprisonment and severe sex and abuse violations, in Jerusalem as well as near Tiberias in the North.
Ambash, a Breslov hassid, was supposed to be released in July 2039, in what has been characterized by police as one of the worst cases of abuse in Israel. He was married to six wives and had 18 kids.
[…]
Israeli cult leader, polygamist Daniel Ambash jailed for sex crimes, dies
Saturday June 11, 2022 Daniel Ambash
Source
(Listed if other than Religion News Blog, or if not shown above)
, , ,
Religion News Blog posted this on Saturday June 11, 2022.
Last updated if a date shows here:
More About This Subject
Topics: Daniel Ambash
AFFILIATE LINKS
Our website includes affiliate links, which means we get a small commission -- at no additional cost to you -- for each qualifying purpose. For instance, as an Amazon Associate, Religion News Blog earns from qualifying purchases. That is one reason why we can provide this research service free of charge.
Speaking of which: One way in which you can support us — at no additional cost to you — is by shopping at Amazon.com.
Travel Religiously
Book skip-the-line tickets to the worlds major religious sites — or to any other place in the world.